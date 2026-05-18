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Zoning is a must to avoid political friction, says Aladwa

By Juliet Omelo | May. 18, 2026
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Makadara MP George Aladwa during a press briefing at PAG Likoni road after a church service. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Makadara MP George Aladwa has said that political zoning under the broad-based government arrangement between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is a must, arguing that it is key to streamlining cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said the zoning framework is intended to reduce political friction  by clearly defining areas of influence in the allocation of elective positions such as governorships and parliamentary seats across counties.

Speaking during a church service at PAG Likoni Road, Aladwa noted that the approach would help streamline coordination between ODM and UDA in key regions rather than open competition, particularly in politically sensitive counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Kakamega.

“Zoning is a must. It helps us avoid unnecessary conflict and confusion during nominations in key areas,” he said.

He added that structured zoning would stabilise political engagement by ensuring campaigns and nominations are guided by negotiated agreements rather than rivalry that could strain coalition cooperation.

“Zoning is about order, not exclusion. It ensures every area is managed in a way that supports unity and delivery,” he said.

Aladwa further argued that the arrangement would minimise internal disputes during party nominations while promoting predictable political processes within the coalition framework.

He maintained that Nairobi County remains a key strategic area for ODM, even as wider national negotiations continue on how political space will be shared between coalition partners.

“If we are working under a broad-based arrangement, then respect and clear structures are necessary. Otherwise, we risk unnecessary political tension,” he said.

He also linked his remarks to discussions from the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi, saying the forum highlighted Kenya’s growing role as a regional investment hub and the need for political stability to attract investors.

“We cannot afford divisive politics when the country is trying to attract investors. Stability is key if we want to grow our economy,” he said.

Aladwa cautioned that divisive political messaging during major international engagements risks undermining Kenya’s image and slowing efforts to strengthen global partnerships.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate on how the broad-based government structure and emerging zoning arrangements will shape political competition and governance ahead of the 2027 elections.

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Related Topics

Political Zoning Makadara MP George Aladwa Broad-based Government Arrangement Orange Democratic Alliance
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