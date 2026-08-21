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Sharon Otieno's ghosts hound Obado as family demands Sh3.5 million, house and car

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 21, 2026
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Eight years after Sharon Otieno’s body was found in Homa Bay, her family is seeking a Sh3.5 million house, a car and millions of shillings they say former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado promised her before her death.

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