Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told

A University student narrated to an Eldoret court how three armed robbers stormed their family home at night, demanded food, cooked eggs and ugali for supper, and later stole goods worth Sh2.4 million in Uasin Gishu County.
Edwin Mwangi told the court on Tuesday that the robbers arrived on a motorcycle and stormed their home in the Njambini area on the outskirts of Eldoret City on the night of November 22, 2025.
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