Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told

By Peter Ochieng | Aug. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Illustration of a robber breaking into a home. [iStockphoto]

A University student narrated to an Eldoret court how three armed robbers stormed their family home at night, demanded food, cooked eggs and ugali for supper, and later stole goods worth Sh2.4 million in Uasin Gishu County.

Edwin Mwangi told the court on Tuesday that the robbers arrived on a motorcycle and stormed their home in the Njambini area on the outskirts of Eldoret City on the night of November 22, 2025.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Eldoret Robbery Case Armed Robbery Njambini Robbery Uasin Gishu Robbery
.

Latest Stories

VIDEO: Masked attackers hurl petrol bombs at Birmingham wedding venue
VIDEO: Masked attackers hurl petrol bombs at Birmingham wedding venue
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
16 mins ago
Why 60pc of Kenyans would abandon ride-hailing if fares rise
National
By Fred Kagonye
22 mins ago
Kenya must not slide back to 2007-2008 chaos, warns diaspora group
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told
By Peter Ochieng 59 mins ago
Robbers cooked supper before stealing, court told
New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers
By Bernard Sanga 3 hrs ago
New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers
ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
By Prestone Murunga 4 hrs ago
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved