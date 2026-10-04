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Leaders urged to shun political rhetoric, step up war on illicit liquor

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 4, 2026
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Ahadi Kenya Executive Director Stanley Kamau addresses residents in Karung’e village, Gitugi Ward, Mathioya. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Leaders have been urged to shun political rhetoric and instead focus on fighting illicit liquor in the Mt Kenya region, amid concerns over alcoholism, including the reported theft of livestock and household utensils.

Ahadi Kenya Executive Director Stanley Kamau said politicians in the Mt Kenya region should use the month of October to address concerns over illicit liquor, which he said has destroyed lives in the region.

Kamau’s call came amid public outrage over excessive alcoholism, as merchants continue to manufacture and distribute illicit liquor.

Speaking in Karung’e village, Gitugi Ward, Mathioya, Kamau said leaders eyeing political positions should educate the public on the dangers of alcoholism.

Kamau convened a meeting that brought together men for a candid discussion on the dangers of alcoholism. He noted that Murang’a was ranked fourth nationally in terms of the effects of cheap liquor.

“Turning a blind eye and allowing the effects of alcoholism to continue affecting the community leaves the people as zombies who will elect you. It is high time we dedicate our time and fight the menace together,” said Dr Kamau.

Kamau further urged the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) to spare Kenyans the trend of joining crusades to destroy illicit liquor and instead help the public identify genuine and illicit liquor.

“Nacada has a role to educate the community on the danger by equipping the citizens with knowledge to assist in the identification of the fake liquor circulating in the market,” said Kamau.

Mathioya Deputy County Commissioner Riungu Laikera lamented the presence of 160 licensed liquor outlets, associating them with increased alcoholism.

“The licensing body should be considerate, as there is a need to ensure the liquor is not accessible to all, thus limiting the outlets,” said the administrator.

Women stormed the meeting and pleaded with Kamau to help end increased alcoholism, just as has been done in the fight against jigger infestations countrywide.

The women said they had watched their sons die, while the majority had turned into zombies due to the effects of alcoholism.

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Related Topics

Illicit Liquor Mt Kenya Leaders Ahadi Kenya's Stanley Kamau Political Rhetoric
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