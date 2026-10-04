Wetang'ula urges Uhuru to embrace statesman role and help hold country together

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at Mugur E Serem, Marsabit during an education fund on October 23, 2026. [Courtesy]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to embrace his role as a retired head of state and use his influence to promote peace, unity and stability in the country.

Speaking during a church service, Wetang’ula said Kenyatta had a unique responsibility as a former president to advise political leaders and contribute to national cohesion rather than engage in political confrontation.

Wetang’ula reminded the former president that his position as a retired head of state came with responsibilities that extended beyond active politics, including providing guidance to the country and supporting peaceful political transitions.

“You were given a unique opportunity to become President of Kenya. You are very fortunate that your father was our president. In one house, the father was president and the son became president. You must kneel and thank God for bringing such a blessing to your family,” Wetang’ula said.

He said that with another president now at the helm, Kenyatta should support the country’s stability and offer criticism respectfully where necessary.

“Now that your colleague has taken the steering wheel, be a good retired president and pray that our country has peace. If there are mistakes, criticise us in a respectful way,” he said.

Wetang’ula’s remarks come amid renewed political debate over the role of former presidents in Kenya’s political affairs and the influence they continue to wield after leaving office.

The Speaker said retired presidents should preserve the dignity of their office and avoid being seen as active opponents of the sitting administration.

“But you cannot be a retired president, you served for 10 years, you are eating the pension of Kenyans and you are the one who is the opposition. You are the one who wants to destroy the country,” he said.

Wetang’ula also invoked his long standing political relationship with Kenyatta, recalling that they had worked together during Kenyatta’s political career and in government.

“Ndugu yetu Uhuru Kenyatta, sisi tulifanya kazi nawewe. Ulinipata Bunge, tukawa Cabinet ya Kibaki nawe,” he said, referring to their shared political history and service during the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

He called on Kenyatta to respect both the institution of the retired president and the office of the sitting president, arguing that such respect was important for maintaining national stability.

“We want you to respect yourself, respect the institution of the retired president and also that of the sitting president and hold our country together ili tuwe na amani,” Wetang’ula said.

His appeal comes as Kenya gradually moves into another politically active period ahead of the 2027 General Election, with former and current political leaders increasingly taking positions on the country’s political direction.

Wetang’ula maintained that former leaders have an important role to play in safeguarding national unity and ensuring political differences do not undermine peace and cohesion.