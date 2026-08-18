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Security failure: Kenya on edge of lawlessness as citizens call for Ruto's action

By Standard Reporter | Aug. 18, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen . [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

They are an army of complicit or perhaps part of a well-choreographed political tactic to muzzle critics. They talk tough on camera but deliver hot air when it comes to the protection of the lives and property of Kenyans or reining in the political cancer that is goonism, threatening to bring the country to its knees.

To them, hear-no-evil-and-see-no-evil and only making cosmetic statements in response is the ultimate strategy to tackle political violence that is putting the country on the wrong footing, barely a year before the country heads to the next General Elections.

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Linda Mwananchi Rally Political Violence Armed Goons Political Lawlessness
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