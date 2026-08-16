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NCIC under pressure to act over inflammatory political remarks

By David Njaaga | Aug. 16, 2026
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Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina. [File,Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is under pressure to act over alleged inflammatory political remarks as tensions rise during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay.

On Sunday, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina accused Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma of making remarks that could incite attacks against Linda Mwananchi supporters and called for his arrest and prosecution.

Maina urged the NCIC, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to investigate the remarks and take appropriate action.

“We have seen what has happened in Homa Bay, where members of Linda Mwananchi have been attacked, with some hospitalised and others reportedly killed. I have also seen remarks attributed to Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma calling for attacks against those opposed to the government,” Maina said.

She questioned what she described as differences in how authorities respond to inflammatory statements by political leaders.

“I am asking the NCIC, the DPP and the DCI: when other leaders make polarising remarks, you are quick to take action and arrest them within 24 hours. Peter Kaluma has made serious remarks, yet he continues to walk free. We have not seen the same action taken against him,” she said.

Maina also challenged NCIC Chairman Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Omaeto to act, saying Kaluma should have been investigated and presented before a court if the allegations against him warranted such action.

“Let me tell the NCIC chair, who is a bishop: do what you are supposed to do. Peter Kaluma should have been arrested by the DCI by now and presented before a court,” she said.

She cited Article 27(1) of the Constitution, which provides that every person is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law.

“We want Kaluma to be arrested and arraigned,” Maina said.

Kaluma has come under scrutiny after a video circulating on social media appeared to show him making remarks that critics have described as inflammatory, prompting calls for authorities to investigate his comments.

The controversy comes as the Linda Mwananchi movement holds political rallies in Homa Bay as part of efforts to build support for an opposition campaign targeting President William Ruto.

The movement is being fronted by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, among other leaders.

The rallies have faced disruptions, with rowdy youths reportedly blocking sections of roads leading to Homa Bay town, where the group was scheduled to hold meetings, adding to tensions surrounding the political gathering.

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Related Topics

Inflammatory Remarks Peter Kaluma Political Tensions Njeri Maina
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