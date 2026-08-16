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Opposition wave forces State House back to the drawing board as support falters

By Brian Kisanji and Benard Lusigi | Aug. 16, 2026
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President William Ruto is in panic mode as a political avalanche of uncertainties sweeps away his support in Western, threatening to collapse a formidable support base his insiders are banking on to replace the shaky Mount Kenya region that is rapidly slipping away to his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

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