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Kindiki, Mudavadi sidelined as Ruto's manifesto team takes shape ahead of 2027 elections

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 14, 2026
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To formally begin coalition talks, the Broad-based Government Naivasha retreat gave rise to a 10-member joint committee. It consisted of five members from both the United Democratic Alliance UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement ODM and were tasked to develop a common manifesto that they will present to Kenyans in 2027.

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Related Topics

Kithure Kindiki Musalia Mudavadi ODM UDA Coalition Broadbased Government
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