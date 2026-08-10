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Wamboka: Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i should back Sifuna

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 10, 2026
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Kabuchai Mp Majimbo kalasinga and his counterpart Jack Wamboka during a press briefing on Monday. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The political battle for the 2027 presidency has intensified, with leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement urging opposition figures Kalonzo Musyoka,  Rigathi Gachagua and Fred Matiang’i to abandon their presidential ambitions and back Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka made the call after a three-day political tour of Western Kenya by the Linda mwananchi brigade, saying the region had demonstrated growing grassroots support for Sifuna.

Wamboka said the tour was a major success, with close to 22 rallies held in three days. He added that the crowds reflected growing enthusiasm for Sifuna, particularly among young people, women, political aspirants and ordinary voters.

“We respect you, Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang’i. We know you have what it takes but in 2027, we ask you to stand with Sifuna,” Wamboka said.

He said the reception in Western Kenya showed that Sifuna’s campaign was gaining national attention.

The first time MP said Sifuna had focused on issues affecting Western Kenya, particularly the collapse of industries and the struggling sugar sector. He pointed to Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories, saying their decline had left farmers and workers suffering.

Wamboka accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of failing to deliver development promises made to Bungoma residents citing unfinished roads and the stalled Bungoma stadium, saying several projects lacked adequate funding despite repeated commitments to voters during the campaigns.

He also questioned Wetang’ula’s political record, citing past controversies and accusing the Speaker of failing to live up to his promises adding that voters should judge leaders by what they deliver, not by speeches alone.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga said the tour had proved that Sifuna’s bid was gaining grassroots support.

“Edwin Sifuna is going for president, nothing else,” he said.

He said supporters contributed small amounts to the campaign, arguing that the movement was being funded by ordinary Kenyans rather than wealthy political backers. He said crowds turned up voluntarily.

Kalasinga also announced that Linda Mwananchi would hold a rally in Homa Bay on August 16 despite local warnings. He said Sifuna had a right to campaign anywhere in Kenya.

He called for peaceful competition and warned against attempts to block the rally or restrict political activity in the region emphasising that Kenya is for everyone, constitutionally, peacefully and equally.

They two vowed to fight for the Linda Mwananchi name.

The Wamboka-Kalasinga push adds momentum to Sifuna’s campaign and pressures opposition leaders to unite before the 2027 election.

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Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna 2027 Presidential Bid Linda Mwananchi Movement Kalonzo Gachagua Matiang’i 2027 Kenya Opposition Politics 2027
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