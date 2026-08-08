Charlene Ruto's traditional wedding lights up Kilgoris

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President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, is engaged to Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaiah Yunge.

The drums rolled, traditional songs filled the air and dancers swayed in colourful rhythm as Kilgoris was transformed into a spectacular theatre of love, culture, wealth and political power.

At the expansive Intonna Heritage Farm in Naserian Village, President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Chelagat Ruto, took a major traditional step towards marriage as the First Family hosted her Koito ak Chaik—a colourful Kalenjin engagement and farewell ceremony.

For hours, the skies above Kilgoris were punctuated by helicopters ferrying distinguished guests to the President’s family property, while luxury vehicles streamed through the gates carrying politicians, government officials, business personalities, relatives and friends.

On the ground, the mood was unmistakably festive. Traditional songs echoed across the expansive farm as dancers moved to the rhythm, colourful attire transformed the venue into a sea of elegance and culture, and guests embraced the joy of a ceremony that combined an ancient African tradition with the unmistakable grandeur of Kenya’s First Family.

It was romance wrapped in tradition—and tradition presented on a spectacular scale.

The guest list read almost like a roll call of Kenya’s political establishment. Leaving the Narok delegation was Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, who joined Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai in celebrating the First Family on the special occasion.

The ceremony also brought together elected leaders from across Narok County, creating an impressive gathering of the county’s political establishment at the heart of Trans Mara.

From governors and Senators to MPs, the event brought together leaders from across the country. Top government officials and senior executives too came dressed for the ceremony

The fashion became part of the spectacle. Brown, maroon and other earthy tones dominated the scene, blending effortlessly with the traditional African setting. It was a celebration in which political leaders seemed determined to make an entrance as memorable as the occasion itself.

But beyond the political faces and the luxury was the heartbeat of the ceremony—culture. Traditional songs rang across the farm. Dancers moved with energy and precision, their performances adding colour and rhythm to a celebration centred on family and love.

The atmosphere shifted between moments of emotion and bursts of exuberance as relatives, friends and guests celebrated Charlene’s transition into a new stage of life.

The contrast was striking. Modern wealth arrived by helicopter, while ancient traditions were celebrated through song and dance. Luxury vehicles lined up outside as cultural performers entertained guests inside. Political heavyweights mingled with family elders.

Politicians arrive for Charlene Ruto's Koito in Kilgoris. [UGC]

And amid the glamour, the central message remained simple: Charlene and her fiancé, Isaiah Yunge, had brought together not just two families but two countries.

Yunge is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur and digital innovation enthusiast associated with Goodsam Technologies and is a co-founder of Smart Kaya LLC, a smart-home technology venture.

He has been recognised among Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 and received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2018. His interest in technology reportedly began at an early age. At 17, he was selected as a UNICEF Africa Youth Ambassador and participated in international advocacy around children's rights.

He later pursued training in sustainable business models through the Swedish Institute, studied Leading Change at Cambridge University and became an alumnus of the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program.

For all its glamour, the heart of the celebration remained the centuries-old tradition of Koito. Among the Kalenjin, it is a significant engagement ceremony through which the families of the bride and groom formally meet, bless the relationship, exchange gifts and discuss dowry arrangements.

It is a moment when families begin the process of becoming one. The Chaik aspect gives the occasion an emotional dimension, symbolising the farewell of a daughter as she prepares to leave her parental home and begin a new chapter with her husband. Politicians arrive for Charlene Ruto's Koito in Kilgoris. [UGC]

For Charlene, the symbolism was profound. Surrounded by her parents, family, friends and some of the country’s most powerful political figures, she was celebrated not simply as the President’s daughter, but as a daughter taking a traditional step towards marriage.

The songs, dances and blessings gave the occasion an emotional warmth that stood in contrast to the scale of the event.

Yet there was no escaping the extraordinary display of wealth surrounding the celebration. Helicopters arriving overhead. Luxury vehicles streaming through the gates. High-ranking government officials and elected leaders arriving in motorcades. Elegant outfits and carefully coordinated colours.

It was a spectacle that demonstrated the resources, networks and influence available to one of Kenya’s most powerful families. The ceremony was therefore more than a social event.

For Charlene, however, beyond the helicopters, politicians, fashion and cameras was the quiet meaning of the day.

A daughter was being prepared to leave one home and begin another. Two families were being brought together.

Love was at the centre. Culture provided the rhythm. Wealth supplied the grandeur. And political power provided the spectacle.

For one unforgettable Saturday, Charlene Ruto’s Koito turned Kilgoris into a glittering stage where romance, tradition, influence and prosperity met under the Narok sky.