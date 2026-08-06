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Senate backs proposal to introduce early voting, allow security personnel to vote

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 6, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a CPAC Committee meeting at Bunge Towers, Parliament Buildings. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has now sought a statement on a nationwide concern regarding the voting rights of serving police and other security personnel.

Sifuna wants a statement from the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights and Foreign Relations, even as the House agreed that this provision will be considered in the Elections Amendment Law currently before it, to ensure that every Kenyan who wants to vote is not left out.

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