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Ruto's trial-and-error presidency

By Brian Kisanji | Aug. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto

A wave of uncertainty is sweeping across President William Ruto’s regime as frequent political and policy flip-flops expose an underlying fragility in his administration amid claims of an obsession with trial and error on critical programs as his key strategy to steer the country.

This is happening as the president is tossing aside some of the policies and programs he had pitched to Kenyans and spent billions of taxpayers' money to implement, while ignoring concerns from experts during his stint in power. Instead, focus has now shifted to new uncertain measures and the political playbook of promises.

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