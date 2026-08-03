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Court detains mother and son for 21 days in Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder probe

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 3, 2026
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Rose Mbithe and her son Chris Mulwa before Millimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 3, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

 A Nairobi court has ordered prime suspects Rose Mbithe and her son Chris Mulwa to remain in custody for 21 days as detectives continue investigations into the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

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