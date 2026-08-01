State House Leaks-Gachagua's moles embarassing president Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has frequently pre-empted official state announcements, predicting President William Ruto's national addresses, leaking details regarding long-term policy targets, and countering specific executive messaging on public projects and security operations.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…