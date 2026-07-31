Tiktoker Mauti changes plea, freed on bail in case involving Ruto's children

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TikToker Hesbon Mauti was charged for posting a video threatening to kill and defile President William Ruto's children. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

TikToker Hesbon Mauti Thomas, accused of posting a video containing remarks threatening President William Ruto’s son George Ruto and daughter, has been released on a Sh5,000 cash bail after changing his plea to not guilty.

Mauti appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Friday, July 31, 2026, where the charge of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace was read afresh to him.

The accused, who had initially pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday, changed his plea after his lawyer Cliff Ombeta applied for the matter to be reopened and for the charge to be read again.

The court allowed the application, after which Mauti denied the charge and pleaded not guilty.

According to the charge sheet, Mauti is accused of posting a video on June 25, 2026, through his TikTok account PROVIDENT@bonifaceaminga, containing remarks that prosecutors say were likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The charge sheet alleges that Mauti altered words in the video to make remarks targeting President Ruto’s son George Ruto and his daughter, while demanding that their parents be paid Sh2 million.

Mauti is charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to Section 94(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 of the Laws of Kenya.

After denying the charges, his defence team told the court that Mauti is a young man and a law student at Chuka University whose fees are paid by a church.

The lawyers further informed the court that Mauti is an orphan and has no parents to assist him in securing his release, asking the court to grant him a lenient cash bail.

“We are looking at the charges and when we look at it and the consequences that come from that, and if it goes on this particular way we know what the sentence is and what the consequences are. The court has got the right before passing the sentence to be able to reconsider when he changes his plea,” his lawyers told the court.

The defence also told the court that they had advised Mauti that the earlier position he had taken by pleading guilty carried serious consequences and offered to represent him in the matter.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bail.

Magistrate Onsarigo granted Mauti a cash bail of Sh5,000 and directed him to provide one contact person.

The matter will be mentioned on August 18, 2026, for pre-trial directions.