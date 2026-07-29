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How KCAA is forcing pilots to fly higher over Bomas, State House

By David Njaaga | Jul. 29, 2026
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Aircrafts at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, where KCAA has tightened landing rules near Bomas of Kenya and State House following two crash landings this year.

Pilots landing at Wilson Airport now have to clear checkpoints near Bomas of Kenya at higher altitudes than before, under new rules issued this week by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The notice, S31/26, took effect July 28, 2026 and replaces an older version from 2025.

What changes for pilots

Planes landing from the Bomas side of the airport must stay above 6,600 feet as they pass a fixed navigation point pilots call Monastery, which is simply a location marker, not an actual building.

"All aircraft shall check MONASTERY... at or above 6600ft AMSL and cross Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) not below 6300Ft for landing Runway 07," KCAA says in the notice.

The authority adds that "no orbits shall be permitted past MONASTERY below 6300ft AMSL for aircraft on final runway 07."

Planes approaching from the golf course side face a similar change. "Pilots making an approach to Runway 14 shall cross 1.5Nm final (Golf Course) at least 6100FT," KCAA states.

Helicopters flying local circuits must also stay higher and turn back using fixed landmarks.

"Helicopter operations circuit for runway 07 is left hand at 6100FT and shall turn left base latest abeam Langata Cemetery," according to the notice, though low level circuits remain "subject to pilots' discretion," provided the aircraft turns left base "not later than the Southern bypass Road."

Departing planes flying over areas with tall buildings and rising ground face a new climb requirement too.

"Due to high rising terrain and building obstacles on upwind of Runway 25, the advisable minimum take-off slope for departure Runway 25 is 6.7%," KCAA says, cautioning "all traffic departing Runway 25... on high rising terrain on the upwind."

Flights near State House must "adhere strictly to the published State House departure procedure," the notice states, and advise Wilson tower "if unable to comply."

The airport's two main runways will now operate only during daylight hours.

Why the change was needed

The new rules follow two crash landings this year. On March 20, a Safarilink flight from Kisumu carrying 39 people skidded off the runway while landing.

Everyone survived, but the Kenya Airports Authority later said heavy rain and possible pilot misjudgement were factors.

A Senate committee that visited afterwards found an ageing runway, unreliable power supply and other infrastructure problems.

On May 22, a second aircraft, a Dornier 228 operated by the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, crash-landed near the runway. No one was killed, though the cause is still under investigation.

KCAA has also acknowledged that new buildings near the airport are disrupting wind patterns pilots must judge on approach, and officials have said relocating Wilson Airport remains under consideration.

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Related Topics

Wilson Airport Flight Rules KCAA Wilson Airport Wilson Airport Bomas Flight Path Wilson Airport Safety Changes
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