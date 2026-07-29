PS Omollo: Drug traffickers exploiting our young people

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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [File-Standard]

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has ordered administrators nationwide to intensify the fight against drug traffickers, warning they are exploiting young people and threatening Kenya's future workforce.

Speaking during a meeting with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in Mombasa on Wednesday, July 29, Omollo directed County Commissioners, Deputy County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and Village Elders to strengthen coordination with security agencies and local communities to curb drug trafficking, criminal gangs and violent extremism.

He said traffickers continue to target vulnerable young people for profit, weakening families, communities and the country's future workforce.

"Fighting drugs is a shared responsibility. Village Elders, Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs should remain vigilant, identify drug hotspots and work closely with communities to protect young people from addiction and crime," said Omollo.

The PS also instructed administrators to improve intelligence gathering, strengthen community policing and speed up the registration of eligible citizens for National Identity Cards to improve security and government service delivery at the grassroots.

Omollo said Mombasa remains central to Kenya's security because it hosts the Port of Mombasa, the country's main gateway for trade and investment.

"Mombasa's strategic position as Kenya's principal gateway through the Port of Mombasa makes the county's security critical to the country's economic growth, tourism, trade and investment," noted Omollo.

He said a secure environment is necessary for businesses to grow, attract investment and create opportunities for citizens.

"We must therefore safeguard peace and security to create an environment where businesses thrive, investments grow, tourists visit and our people access economic opportunities," observed Omollo.

Omollo also called for closer cooperation between communities, the National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Judiciary, schools, religious leaders and parents to dismantle drug trafficking networks while supporting prevention and rehabilitation programmes.

He said security and service delivery begin at the grassroots, adding that Village Elders, Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs remain central to maintaining peace and responding to emerging threats.

The meeting brought together National Government Administrative Officers to review security priorities and strengthen coordination in the fight against crime across the country.