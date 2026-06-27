Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jul. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki after a cabinet meeting at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

 Despite being President William Ruto’s Principal Assistant, UDA Deputy Party leader and arguably the deputy leader of the Broad-Based government, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is facing a serious challenge to his throne that is being dangled at every coalition discussion.

Coupled with reports that he has been stripped of the lucrative Intergovernmental Coordination docket, which has been handed to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kindiki's future looks bleak.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto Deputy President Position Broad Based Goverment
.

Latest Stories

South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
24 mins ago
Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
24 mins ago
Turning farm waste into wealth: Counties bet on agricultural recycling
Enterprise
By Mike Kihaki
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
By Irene Githinji 24 mins ago
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
By Josphat Thiong’o 24 mins ago
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
By Brian Ngugi 24 mins ago
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved