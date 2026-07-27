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Reincarnation: Sifuna's rise fuels Raila successor debate

By Standard Team | Jul. 27, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi's political movement, led by Nairobi Senator Sifuna during a rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town, July 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

It was a trip to test the waters of the vote-rich Western region and gauge the region’s political leaning as the wave of realignments continues to shake the country’s political spine. But as the Linda Mwananchi brigade concluded their electric tour of the vote-rich region with an elaborate rally in Bungoma, one thing was clear-a political star has been born, a Raila Odinga reincarnate or something close to that.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is here, and how he weaves through the rugged political landscape in the coming days to fortify the wave he has seamlessly built for a presidential bid could be influential in the race for the country’s presidency.

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