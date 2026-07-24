Wa Muthende named in alleged Ol Kalou by-election robbery

Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende. [Raymond Muthee, Standard]

Mbeere North Member of Parliament Leo Wa Muthende has been named in an alleged robbery case that occurred during the Ol Kalou by- election.

In a demand letter dated July 24, lawyer Andrew Muge, acting for Wanjiku Mwihaki, accused the legislator of aiding and abetting the alleged robbery by members of his security team.