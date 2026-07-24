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Ruto's rating drops to 24

By Prestone Murunga | Jul. 24, 2026
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President William Ruto [File]

President William Ruto would garner a paltry 24 per cent of the vote if elections were to be held today, according to a polling survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA), which is much lower than the 32 per cent he received from another polling two weeks ago.

More worringly, his main rivals Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna  follows with 15 per cent appears to be edging forward having received three more points from the 12 polled by InforTrack Research. He is narrowly ahead of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at 14 per cent.

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Related Topics

TIFA William Ruto Kalonzo Musyoka Fred Matiang'i
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