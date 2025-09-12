Ruto allies dismiss TIFA polls, rally behind Kenya Kwanza

Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya addressing boda boda operators at NYS Grounds Yatta.[Courtesy]

Allies of President William Ruto from Ukambani have dismissed the latest survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA), which suggested waning confidence in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The leaders accused the pollster of pushing a political narrative rather than reflecting the country’s reality.

Mwala MP and UDA National Organising Secretary Vincent Musyoka Kawaya said TIFA’s findings were no different from previous “fake polls” that had falsely projected Raila Odinga as the winner in past elections.

These opinion polls are clearly made to achieve a certain narrative. All other opinion polls before depicted Raila as a winner. If they were true, then Raila would be president today,” Kawaya said.

On the political front, Kawaya lauded President Ruto as an exceptional and sober leader implementing tough reforms that even his predecessors avoided.

“Some of the things he is implementing are even in Vision 2030, but others failed to act because they feared unpopularity. I want to encourage our opponents — it will be so hard to unseat President William Ruto. And to my Kamba community, let us join hands with Ruto so that we form the next government together,” he said.

Kangundo MP and GGDP party leader Fabian Kyule accused pollsters of being compromised by vested interests.

“There are people paying pollsters so that they form an opinion for selfish interests. We are working with the government of President William Ruto, and we don’t care whether it’s popular or not,” he stated.

Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai also dismissed the TIFA report, saying Kenyans were already feeling the impact of Ruto’s reforms.

“Who did TIFA ask those questions? Because if they asked me, I would have told them that SHA is working for my people. Let us not use such tools to misinform Kenyans,” Nyamai said.

On the boda boda sector reforms, Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai emphasised the need for riders to support reforms meant to restore order.

“Boda Boda SACCOs are key to instilling professionalism and weeding out criminal elements that tarnish the sector’s image. I urge all riders to embrace the new government regulations for the betterment and growth of this important industry,” Mbai said.

Kawaya also stressed that the regulations are meant to professionalise the sector and protect genuine operators.

“The new rules are not about punishment but about professionalism and safety for both riders and passengers. Riders must embrace licensing, insurance, and certificates of good conduct to protect genuine operators,” he said.

Kyule urged operators to reciprocate the government’s goodwill after years of empowerment programs. “The government has stood with boda boda riders — it’s now time the sector reciprocates by complying with the new rules,” he noted.

The new regulations, signed through an agreement with the Boda Boda Association of Kenya, require fresh rider registration, designated uniforms based on sub-counties, and accountability for stage chairmen.

Riders must also present valid licenses, insurance, certificates of good conduct, and be registered under SACCOs before operating. Authorities said the move will curb lawlessness, reduce mob justice incidents, and weed out criminal infiltration in the sector.

The leaders spoke during a boda boda empowerment drive at NYS Grounds, Yatta Constituency, hosted by area MP Annastacia Muendo.