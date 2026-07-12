Oburu declares ODM won't field presidential candidate, endorses Ruto

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ODM party leader Oburu Oginga during funds drive at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town Constituency on July 12, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has publicly declared that the party will not field a presidential candidate in the next General Election.

This statement is expected to end speculation in Nyanza over the party’s political direction.

Leaders including ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga have been saying they had given Dr Oburu the mandate to negotiate with other political parties for a pre-election coalition agreement ahead of the polls.

This left many ODM supporters guessing whether the party would form a coalition with the United Opposition or President William Ruto's UDA party.

But Oburu has now settled the matter after saying consultations for a pre-election coalition agreement are complete, and ODM will support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

Speaking during a funds drive at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town constituency, where he was accompanied by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the ODM leader said the party had scrutinised various political outfits and found that only Ruto was suitable for the presidency.

"I want to declare it official that ODM will not field a presidential candidate in next year's General Election. Instead, we are going to support President Ruto to be re-elected for a second term," Oburu said.

He argued that Ruto had shown them a good gesture by incorporating ODM members in government.

The Siaya Senator said it was only prudent that they reciprocate by supporting the President’s re-election bid.

"We didn't vote for this government but we were incorporated through the backdoor because Ruto loved us," Oburu said.

Oburu urged Nyanza residents to register as voters in large numbers to boost the region’s bargaining power.

"This time we are going to form the next government officially through the front door. But Ruto is going to ask me the number of voters from my backyard. Register as voters in large numbers to give us strength," he said.

PS Omollo urged Nyanza residents to support President Ruto to benefit from development projects.

He said that Ruto's administration had initiated development projects in Nyanza, a region which had been marginalised by previous regimes.

Dr Omollo defended Ruto saying he had enhanced regional balance in development.

"Many administrations in this country had discriminated against Nyanza. But today there's development in Nyanza as well as other regions in the country," he said.

The PS urged youths to shun politicians iniciting them to cause chaos.

"If you don't like any political leader, don't attend his meetings," Omollo said.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who hosted the leaders, urged Nyanza residents to rally behind Oburu to ensure the community speaks in one voice.

"Our unity will give us a voice and this will help us in negotiations for power," Kaluma said.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang told Nyanza residents to shun tribal leaders.

"Let's avoid tribal leaders. Ruto has proved inclusivity by implementing development in our region," Kajwang said.

He hit out at Siaya Governor James Orengo for declaring himself ODM de facto leader.

"There is nothing like a de facto ODM leader. We have only one leader, Oburu Oginga," Kajwang said.

The Public Health PS Ouma Oluga urged residents to register for the Social Health Authority.