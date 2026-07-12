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Day of mayhem: Violence and gunfire shake Ol Kalou by-election

By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki | Jul. 12, 2026
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‎Residents protest along the Gilgil–Ol Kalou road at Chokereria after masked, armed men  fired shots into the air and assaulted locals following an incident involving a DCP campaign vehicle. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As campaigns ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election draw closer to their end; fresh allegations of violence, intimidation, and voter bribery continue to be reported.

Masked gunmen traveling in vehicles with concealed and missing registration plates attacked a Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) campaign vehicle at Pembroke Bridge along the Gilgil–Ol Kalou road yesterday.

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Ol Kalou Byelection Voter Bribery Electoral Malpratice Gachagua's DCP Party
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