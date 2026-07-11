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Selective justice: IEBC's double standards in enforcing electoral laws

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jul. 11, 2026
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IEBC chair of electoral code of conduct enforcement committee Olutalala Mukhwana fined Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia Sh1.5 million over incitement remarks she made in Ol Kalou Constituency. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is facing renewed scrutiny and criticism over its handling of the forthcoming Ol Kalou by-election because of its alleged application of double standards.

 For an institution that is meant to ensure a level playing field for the contestants to earn the trust of the electorate, critics have accused IEBC of being partisan, even as the Commission’s integrity and independence comes under sharp focus ahead of the 2027 polls.

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Related Topics

Voter Bribery IEBC Commissioners Electoral Malpratice Ol Kalou Byelection
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