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Ol Kalou poll makes 'Limuru Four' inevitable

By Mark Oloo | Jul. 11, 2026
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Residents of Ol Kalou town receive goodies donated by the government ahead of the July 16 by-election in Ol Kalou constituency. [James Munyeki, Standard]

This week, I am in Rabat, Morocco, where many Kenyans here are overly curious about the political mood back home, especially with rising tensions in Mt Kenya. 

Ahead of next week’s Ol Kalou by-election, which the electoral commission has threatened to call off over alleged bribery and violence, the war of words between the likes of Senator John Methu and former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is disheartening to watch.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Byelection Voter Bribery Mt Kenya Politics Kingpin Politics
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