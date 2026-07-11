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Of more trips but smaller baskets: The return of 'kadogo' economy

By Graham Kajilwa and Maryann Muganda | Jul. 11, 2026
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Gone are the days when households would walk into supermarkets and stock up their monthly supplies in one major shopping trip.

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