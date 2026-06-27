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List: President Ruto's first-half foreign trips in 2026 vs 2025

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 27, 2026
President William Ruto embarking in a foreign trip. [PCS]

President William Ruto's international travel continues to spark public debate, with questions emerging over the frequency, cost and value of presidential trips.

But exactly how many foreign trips has the President made in the first half of 2026?

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