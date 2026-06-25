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Why we mounted police roadblocks and barricades- IG Kanja

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 25, 2026
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Inspector General Dauglas Kanja addresses police officers in Kitengela, Kajiado county on June 25, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has defended the barricading of roads across Nairobi, saying the decision was driven by intelligence reports warning of individuals planning to infiltrate the city center and cause chaos during the June 25 commemoration protests.

"If there are indications that there are those who are hell-bent on introducing trouble in Nairobi and elsewhere, we will not allow that to happen because we are aware," Kanja said.

Speaking in Kitengela, Kajiado County, the police IG also urged his officers to follow proper procedure when making arrests.

"If any person has been arrested by police, the usual procedure must be followed," he said, adding that available evidence would be reviewed before arraignment and that suspects should be released if the evidence did not meet the required threshold.

Kanja assured Kitengela residents that the demonstrations in the area were largely peaceful and that the country remained secure, compared to previous demos, where the town has witnessed chaos, running battles, arrests and even deaths.

“Our country is safe and secure from the north, to the east, west and the south,” said Kanja adding that the country’s security was a collective responsibility.

Police block Nakuru Nairobi highway at Chungamali, small trucks and personal cars have been barred from moving to Nairobi. [George Njunge, Standard]

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga and other senior officers on the assessment tour.

The June 25 memorial marches were held to commemorate protesters killed in 2024 when thousands took to the streets in anti-tax protests.

A motorcyclist makes his way past a roadblock in Kangemi, Nairobi County on June 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Families of victims and activists marched from the Nairobi Serena Hotel to Parliament, where they intended to lay flowers but were denied access as police barricaded all roads leading to the building with barbed wire. The families laid the flowers on the barbed wire before police dispersed the crowd.

A police road block at Mlolongo along Mombasa road. All Nairobi bound vehicles were forced to make a U-turn on June 25, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud called on those gathered to leave, saying their right to assemble had been respected.

"For those who were killed, we are sorry, but for those who are alive, life has to go on. The march is over now, I think activists can be on their way," Mohamud said.

Officers manning a roadblock at the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) roundabout along Ngong Road barring public transport and private vehicles from advancing toward town. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said authorities had received information about individuals mobilising and funding goons to target businesses of leaders and government supporters. He added that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was pursuing credible leads to arrest and arraign the suspects.

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