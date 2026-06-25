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How Kenya's mass protests with long, rich history have been hijacked by elites

By The Conversation | Jun. 25, 2026

 

People take part in a demonstration in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 17, 2025, following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. [AFP]

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