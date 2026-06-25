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Police brutality: Why it will take more than laws, public anger to change behaviour

By The Conversation | Jun. 25, 2026
When demonstrators gathered to stage an anti-government protest demanding an end to police brutality and killings, on June 9, 2025. [AFP]

Kenya has once again been reminded of brutality within its police force. Two events in mid-June 2025 pointed to the grave challenge that Kenya must confront to reform the service.

The first was the death in police custody of a teacher and blogger. A few days later, a bystander at the scene of a protest in Nairobi was shot and severely injured by police.

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