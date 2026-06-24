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From screens to the streets: How Gen Z shows power of digital activism

By The Conversation | Jun. 24, 2026
Demonstrators protest in Nairobi’s central business district.[AFP]

Nationwide demonstrations have erupted in Kenya over a controversial tax bill. The Finance Bill 2024, initially presented to parliament in May, has sparked discontent with an increase in an array of taxes and levies for Kenyans.

The mass protests, initially organised in the capital city, Nairobi, have spread across the country. Demonstrations have taken place in almost every city and major town. Digital media and activism expert Job Mwaura shares his insights into how the protests were mobilised on online, and then onto the streets.

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Related Topics

GenZ Protests Contoversial Tax Bill Digital Activism Political Maturity
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