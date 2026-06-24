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Hotbed of corruption: How Kenya's elite have captured the state

By The Conversation | Jun. 24, 2026

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

A strong undercurrent driving the unprecedented anti-tax protests in Kenya is outrage over theft of public resources, coupled with the extravagant lifestyles of public servants.

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