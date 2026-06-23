Stay home, Gachagua tells Gen Z ahead of anniversary protests

Audio By Vocalize

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua engage opinion leaders at his Wamunyoro home on June 18, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Gen Z to abandon Thursday's planned protests, alleging the government deployed hired gangs to provoke violence.

The move marks a dramatic about-turn for Gachagua, who as recently as April publicly backed Gen Z's right to protest and pledged that the United Opposition would march alongside the youth during the anniversary.

Speaking from his Wamunyoro residence on Tuesday, June 23, Gachagua alleged that, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and government had coordinated and financed the deployment of goons in Nairobi, the broader Central region, Kajiado and Narok, to infiltrate protests and trigger a crackdown.

"I have intelligence that Murkomen, Omollo, Kihika and others have organised goons to cause mayhem in Mt Kenya. Two hundred million shillings was withdrawn today in Upperhill from the Interior account, meant to finance goons for Thursday," he claimed.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

He urged the youth not to risk their lives ahead of what he framed as a more consequential battle at the ballot in 2027.

"Looking at the situation, I want to appeal to the Gen Z with a lot of humility and kindness to consider not going out on the streets. Retreat is not surrender and strategy is not cowardice," Gachagua noted.

He alleged the scheme followed a familiar script: goons would destroy property under police cover, then withdraw, leaving innocent protesters to face arrest.

"The strategy is that the state organises goons, accompanied by officers in plain clothes, wreak havoc, destroy property, and then police come in. The goons withdraw and leave innocent people to be arrested," he added.

He extended his appeal to business owners, motorists and parents, urging them to shut shop, keep vehicles off roads and ensure children stayed indoors.

"Our children are home for midterm. Let them stay indoors. We saw last time in Ndumberi a stray bullet killed a 12-year-old. We do not want our children exposed to danger," Gachagua warned.

He also called for a nationwide stay-at-home as an alternative form of protest, arguing that shutting down the economy sent a stronger message than street demonstrations.

"When Kenyans stay at home, we have already made a strong statement. Stopping the economy is a very effective way of protest," he observed.

Murkomen dismissed the claims, denying that the government deploys or relies on criminal elements to manage public disorder.

"The government does not handle goons. The institution mandated to deal with criminals is the National Police Service, and they have done their work under the circumstances," said Murkomen.

He insisted all security operations are conducted by trained officers acting within the law.

The June 25 demonstrations mark the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests in which at least 60 people were killed and 80 others abducted by individuals believed to be security agents, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

During last year's first anniversary, at least 16 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured