Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western

By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi | Jun. 14, 2026
President William Ruto at the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University grounds in Kakamega. He was accompanied by key politicians from Western Kenya.  [Michael Mute, Standard]

In what could be either panic or political intolerance, President William Ruto dashed to Kakamega yesterday to launch a Sacco, when his united opposition rivals were scheduled to hold a mega rally in the town. 

Having been away in Europe since last week, the president jetted back and barely 24 hours later went to launch the Sacco, making it difficult for the opposition to have their meeting because hundreds of heavily armed General Service Unit Police officers had barricaded the town.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ruto Vs Opposition In Kakamega Ruto Western Politics Kakamega Rally Blockade Kenya Opposition Tension
.

Latest Stories

Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
6 mins ago
Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest
National
By Caroline Chebet
31 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 31 mins ago
Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
By Nancy Gitonga 31 mins ago
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
By Gitobu Imanyara 31 mins ago
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved