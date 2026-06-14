Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western

President William Ruto at the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University grounds in Kakamega. He was accompanied by key politicians from Western Kenya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

In what could be either panic or political intolerance, President William Ruto dashed to Kakamega yesterday to launch a Sacco, when his united opposition rivals were scheduled to hold a mega rally in the town.

Having been away in Europe since last week, the president jetted back and barely 24 hours later went to launch the Sacco, making it difficult for the opposition to have their meeting because hundreds of heavily armed General Service Unit Police officers had barricaded the town.