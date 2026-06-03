Opposition to field one candidate in Ol Kalou by-election, says Kalonzo

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past rally in Machakos County. [FILE]

The United Opposition has announced plans to back a single candidate in the forthcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election as part of efforts to consolidate support ahead of the vote.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, opposition leaders, led by coalition convenor Kalonzo Musyoka, said they had agreed to field one candidate for the seat through a consensus process

“The candidate will be identified through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to determine the aspirant best placed to secure victory and advance the interests of the people of Ol Kalou” said Kalonzo.

Among those seeking the opposition's endorsement are Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Wilson Kigwa of Jubilee Party and Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of the Party of National Unity (PNU).

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

The opposition leaders said the move reflects their commitment to putting the interests of voters above individual political ambitions.

They also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security agencies and political actors to ensure the by-election is free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

At the same time, the coalition warned against political intolerance, voter intimidation, bribery and the misuse of state machinery, claiming similar concerns had emerged during the Mbeere North by-election.

“No Kenyan should be forced to choose between conscience and a handout, and no election should be worn through intimidation, manipulation or the purchase of voters” Kalonzo said.

The opposition also criticised President William Ruto's administration over reports that Kenya could host an Ebola quarantine facility for American citizens exposed to or infected with the virus.

The leaders accused the government of handling the matter with secrecy and demanded full disclosure of any agreements related to the arrangement

“We demand the immediate publication of all agreements, protocols, commitments, and related documentation concerning Ebola-related programs and facilities. Kenyans have a right to know what their government is doing in their name” Kalonzo pointed out.

The coalition further accused the government of misplaced priorities, arguing that public hospitals remain inadequately equipped with essential medicines and healthcare resources.

It also rejected the proposed Finance Bill 2026, accusing the government of excessive spending and corruption while continuing to burden citizens with higher taxes.

“A government that has failed to curb corruption, eliminate waste, and deliver value for public expenditure has no moral authority to demand further sacrifices for citizens already struggling to make ends meet” said Kalonzo.

With the 2027 General Election drawing closer, the opposition continues to push for a united front aimed at mounting a formidable challenge against President Ruto's re-election bid.