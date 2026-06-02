Ruto's diplomatic offensive in 52 weeks

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President Ruto has maintained an active international travel schedule since the beginning of 2025.

President William Ruto is set to make a state visit to Finland from June 10-11 at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb.

The main themes of the visit will be deepening bilateral relations between the two countries while strengthening cooperation in international contexts, reforming the multilateral system, and promoting trade.

"On Wednesday 10 June, President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb will receive the presidential couple of Kenya at a welcoming ceremony held in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki," a statement on Finland's president website noted.

Ruto has maintained an active international travel schedule since the beginning of 2025, undertaking a series of state visits and diplomatic missions.

In his defence, Ruto has maintained that the trips are aimed at strengthening Kenya’s economic partnerships, attracting investment, expanding trade opportunities, and advancing the country’s foreign policy interests.

The visits, funded by taxpayers' money, have taken him across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the broader Middle East.

Ghana inauguration visit

President Ruto began his 2025 foreign engagements with a trip to Ghana in January, where he attended the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama in Accra.

According to the State House website, the visit provided an opportunity for bilateral discussions with African leaders and reinforced Kenya’s ties with West African nations.

United Arab Emirates mission

Days later, Ruto travelled to the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with Emirati officials on financing major infrastructure projects, including the extension of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway.

The discussions also focused on trade and investment cooperation under a newly signed economic partnership agreement.

State visit to China

One of Ruto’s most significant international engagements came in April 2025 when he undertook a five-day state visit to China at the invitation of Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the two leaders elevated bilateral relations and signed several agreements covering infrastructure, trade, technology, security, and diplomatic cooperation.

According to foreign experts, the trip was widely viewed as a major step in deepening Kenya-China relations and securing support for key development projects.

Subsequent negotiations culminated in a bilateral trade agreement granting greater access for Kenyan exports to the Chinese market. President William Ruto shakes hands with Japanese ambassador to Kenya Ken Okaniwa.

Regional and continental engagements

Throughout 2025 and early 2026, President Ruto also participated in several regional meetings and bilateral visits within Africa, focusing on economic integration, peace and security, and the implementation of projects under the East African Community and African Union frameworks.

In Africa, Ruto also visited Angola on January 8th for an official visit.

Three days later, he flew to Kampala, Uganda, for the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Summit.

Later on 28th January 2025, he traveled to Tanzania for the 300 Africa Energy Summit before heading to Cairo, Egypt, for a two-day state visit on 29 January.

He was to later return to Dar es Salaam on the 8th of February for the joint SADC-EAC Summit on the DRC crisis.

A week later, Ruto attended the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before flying out yet again to Windhoek, Namibia, for the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndwaitwah.

He was later seen in the Vatican City, where he joined other world leaders for the funeral of Pope Francis before enjoining the trip to Seville, Spain, where he attended the 4th International Conference on Financing and Development.

Two days later, Ruto was in London, United Kingdom, for an official visit before heading to Yokohama, Japan, for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development. President William Ruto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signing the pacts in London during the bilateral meeting. [PCS]

Strengthening Nordic ties

In May 2025, President Ruto hosted a state visit by Alexander Stubb, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and Finland.

Discussions centred on trade, climate action, technology, education, and multilateral cooperation.

Economic diplomacy

State House has consistently defended the President’s foreign travel, arguing that the visits have yielded tangible benefits in the form of investment commitments, trade agreements, infrastructure financing, and enhanced market access for Kenyan products.

Pundits, however, have questioned the frequency and cost of the trips, particularly amid domestic economic challenges.

Nevertheless, the Kenya Kwanza administration has maintained that international engagement remains essential for positioning Kenya as a regional economic hub and attracting the partnerships needed to support the country’s transformative development agenda.