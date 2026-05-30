Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Missing children crisis marred by contradictions, delays

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 30, 2026

Missing children crisis marred by contradictions, delays. [istock]

Concerns over the rising cases of missing and murdered children have been compounded by conflicting statements from government t officials raising questions about the county’s preparedness and commitment to child protection.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Missing Children Crisis Conflicting Government Data Calls For Red Alert System Child Protection Funding Concerns
.

Latest Stories

What would it take to keep all Kenyan women and girls safe?
What would it take to keep all Kenyan women and girls safe?
Opinion
By Irungu Houghton
2 mins ago
Easy recipe: Machboos Emirati rice
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
16 mins ago
Can slow-burn romance build stronger relationships?
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

What would it take to keep all Kenyan women and girls safe?
By Irungu Houghton 2 mins ago
What would it take to keep all Kenyan women and girls safe?
Missing children crisis marred by contradictions, delays
By Jacinta Mutura 32 mins ago
Missing children crisis marred by contradictions, delays
Ebola by force
By Mercy Kahenda 32 mins ago
Ebola by force
Case declines to kick out Wetang'ula as speaker
By Kamau Muthoni 32 mins ago
Case declines to kick out Wetang'ula as speaker
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved