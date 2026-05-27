Kenya confirms talks with US on Ebola response amid uproar

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Health CS Aden Duale during the Health Integration Summit 2026 on March 16, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya has confirmed it is in discussions with the United States and other international partners to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response measures following growing public concern.

Although it remains unclear whether the talks involve establishing an Ebola treatment facility in Kenya, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale acknowledged the ongoing discussions in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 27.

“The Government of Kenya notes ongoing discussions with the US government and other global partners regarding international collaboration on strengthening preparedness and response mechanisms for Ebola Virus Disease and other emerging public health threats,” Duale said.

He said any cooperation would be guided by Kenyan laws and public health regulations, amid concerns over reports that a quarantine or treatment facility could be established in Nairobi.

“Any arrangements regarding international health cooperation will be guided by Kenya’s national laws, public health regulations, biosafety and biosecurity standards, and the government’s responsibility to safeguard the health and welfare of Kenyans,” said Duale.

“Protection of Kenyan citizens, frontline health workers, and communities remains paramount.”

Duale defended the move, saying Kenya plays a critical role in regional and global health security and that the partnership would also benefit neighboring countries.

“Our health professionals have supported responses to major disease outbreaks across the region, including the West Africa Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2016. Our institutions continue to play an important role in disease surveillance, laboratory systems, emergency response, and public health coordination.”

He added, “Kenya is ready. Kenya is capable. Kenya will continue to act responsibly in safeguarding both national and global health security.”

The clarification follows reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that the United States plans to establish Ebola treatment centers in Kenya for American citizens who contract the disease.

“The initial plan was to monitor those Americans in Kenya, but to move anyone who started to show symptoms for treatment in Europe,” The New York Times reported.

“But the administration now plans to provide treatment in Kenya as well, according to two people familiar with the planning. Government scientists and physicians who develop symptoms will also be treated in Kenya.”

Kenya currently has a health partnership agreement with the United States.

Under the government-to-government funding model, resources from the US government will be channeled directly to the Kenyan government instead of external implementing partners.

The funds will be managed through Kenya’s public financial management systems, routed through the National Treasury, and implemented based on agreed work plans, budgets, and performance targets.