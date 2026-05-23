Fuel crisis: The writing was on the wall, now you are on your own

President William Ruto accompanied by transport stakeholders at State House, Mombasa, addresses the nation over the ongoing fuel crisis on May 22, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

It was long coming that Kenyans would be left on their own.

From the dramatic arrests without any charges of top energy and petroleum officials, to outright lies by line Cabinet Secretaries and cosmetic meetings that never yielded tangible solutions, it was evident that there was no deliberate plan to cushion Kenyans.