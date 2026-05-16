This is how you can reduce fuel prices, Nyoro advises gov't

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Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro addresses journalists at his office in KICC on May 15, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has proposed several measures that, if approved by Parliament, could see prices drop below Sh190.

“I am proposing that we reduce by four shillings and reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) further from the current 8 per cent to zero. In the short term, we must exempt fuel products from VAT,” Nyoro said.

He added: “We must do away with the road maintenance levy of Sh7 that was introduced in 2024 by this government.”

He, however, said some of the proposals require parliamentary approval, noting that if implemented, pump prices could fall to around Sh186 for super petrol and Sh189 for diesel.

“These issues require parliamentary involvement, and I have already written to the Clerk of the National Assembly indicating my intention to amend the VAT Act,” the MP said.

He added: “I have also written to the National Assembly on my intention to amend the Road Maintenance Levy by abolishing the Sh7 introduced in 2024.”

At the same time, Nyoro criticised some senior government officials, alleging that they were “making a killing” from the government-to-government (G-to-G) arrangement, which he described as a scam.

“The G-to-G arrangement is a kiosk for senior government officials. The same people you see claiming to reduce prices are the same people who own G-to-G. In fact, 75 per cent of fuel imports benefit our leaders directly,” Nyoro said.

He added: “Kenyans cannot accommodate global supply shocks and also accommodate your greed at the same time. I am urging leaders to tame their greed.”

Nyoro also said he had received complaints from motorists since the government allowed the importation of low-quality fuel several weeks ago, alleging that some dealers are selling adulterated fuel.

“Kenyans are already complaining that the fuel products currently in the country seem to be adulterated with paraffin,” the MP said.

He added: “I have received many complaints from Kenyans clearly stating that somebody is making a killing by adulterating fuel products for profit.” [Pkemoi Ng’enoh]