Tifa explains why Kindiki is most preferred Ruto running mate for 2027

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DP Kithure Kindiki appears favorite to deputise President Ruto in the 2027 General Election despite interest in the seat from coalition partners. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the preferred running mate for President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, according to a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) Research.

The 53-year-old law professor garnered 59 per cent support in the poll, emerging as the clear favourite despite mounting pressure from sections of politicians allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration urging Ruto to consider a new deputy for his re-election bid.

Politicians linked to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is currently engaged in coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), alongside some Ruto allies from the Western region, have in recent months intensified calls for the running mate slot.

However, the survey indicates that leaders associated with ODM enjoy limited public backing for the position, with Kindiki emerging as the most politically acceptable choice among respondents.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga came a distant second with 12 per cent support. She was followed by Oburu Oginga and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, who each garnered 3 per cent.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi received 2 per cent, while National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula polled 1 per cent.

“The results point to strong voter preference for continuity and stability within Ruto’s political camp heading into 2027,” the Tifa report states.

The findings come amid deepening divisions within ODM, where rival factions are battling for control of the 20-year old party.

The “Linda Ground” faction, associated with Oburu, supports Ruto’s re-election and closer ties with UDA, while the “Linda Mwananchi” faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna opposes any coalition arrangement with the ruling party.

The survey also explored possible opposition pairings ahead of the 2027 race.

A ticket featuring Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i emerged as the most preferred opposition combination, attracting 31 per cent support among respondents.

A Kalonzo-Sifuna pairing followed closely with 28 per cent, while a ticket comprising Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo garnered 25 per cent support.

Tifa noted that respondents were not asked to specify who among the pairings would serve as President or Deputy President.

Among undecided voters, the Kalonzo-Sifuna combination appeared most attractive, receiving 24 per cent support, compared to 12 per cent for the Kalonzo-Matiang’i pairing and 10 per cent for the Gachagua-Kalonzo ticket.