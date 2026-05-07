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From KDF to KRA officers: Fresh breath as new faces enter Judiciary after JSC's historic pick

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 7, 2026
President William Ruto presided over the swearing in of new judges at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

Colonel, you are a KDF. The rank of a colonel is such a senior rank in the forces… Are you sure you want to abandon that for the Judiciary?

This was the question posed to Justice Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo of the court martial during interviews for High Court judges.

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Judicial Service Commission Environment and Lands Court Justice Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo High Court Judges
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