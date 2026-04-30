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No voice, no homecoming, no embrace at airport: Kabiru's family only received his belongings

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 30, 2026

Jacinta Wanjiku, mother of slain police officer Benedict Kabiru and his uncle Daniel Kabiru address the Press at Jogoo House in Nairobi on April 29, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

As the final batch of Kenyan police officers landed back on Tuesday, officially bringing to a close the 18-month Haiti mission, the moment was marked with relief and national pride.

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