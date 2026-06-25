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Why court has dismissed petition on killing of 'witches' in Kisii and Kilifi

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 25, 2026

 

Rebecca Gesare in tears at the site where her mother Kwamboka Oriera was set ablaze by villagers on suspicion of engaging in witchcraft in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

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Elderly Persons Kisii Witchcraft Hunt Kilifi Witches Witchcraft Hunting
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