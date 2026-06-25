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Karua calls for justice for June 2024 protests victims

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 25, 2026
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Police arrest a demonstrator at Githurai 45 roundabout during the 2024 protests anniversary on June 26, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has called for justice and accountability for victims of the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

In a statement after joining families of victims, activists and opposition leaders in a memorial procession to Parliament Buildings on the second anniversary of the anti-Finance Bill protests, Karua said the event was both an act of remembrance and a renewed demand for justice.

“We marched peacefully to honour the memory of the young Kenyans we lost and to stand with their families in their pursuit of justice, despite constant threats and attempts to disperse us,” she said.

According to her, the families of victims deserved accountability nearly two years after the deadly protests.

“The greatest tribute we can pay those we lost is to continue the work of building the Kenya they believed was possible,” she said, urging young people to remain engaged in civic and political processes, saying their activism remained critical to shaping the country’s future.

“I know this because I walked with the young Turks of the 1990s who fought for democratic freedoms. Today’s youth are no different, courageous, determined and ready to lead. The challenge is not our young people. The challenge is failed leadership,” she said.

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