JSC nominates Justice Warsame for Supreme Court post

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Justice Mohamed Warsame. [JSC]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Court of Appeal judge Mohamed Warsame for Supreme Court judge position after concluding the interviews.

Chief Justice and JSC chair Martha Koome said his name had been forwarded to President William Ruto for formal appointment.

If confirmed, he will replace Justice Mohamed Ibrahim who died in December 16, 2025.

Justice Warsame, 68, will sit at the apex court for only two years before reached the mandatory retirement age, which is 70.

While making the announcement Chief Justice Martha Koome said that he had demonstrated the necessary and required skills to sit at the apex court.

She was flanked by all the 10 members of JSC as well as secretary to the commission and Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya.

She said that JSC from July 1, 2026, will publish performances of judicial officers for public scrutiny.