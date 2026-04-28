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Child custody: Court rules minors must have a say in who they go with after divorce

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 28, 2026

Court rules children must be heard in custody battles. [iStockphoto]

Whenever marriages hit the rocks, and the once beds of roses become sour, the children end up being pawns in the long power play to either settle scores or payback.

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