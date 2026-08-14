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Police investigate death of Rwandan Catholic priest at Nairobi seminary

By Victor Budi | Aug. 14, 2026
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Police are investigating the death by suicide of a 71-year-old Catholic priest, Father Alex Kalemba Mutahingwa, at the Apostles of Jesus Major Seminary in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

The Rwandan national, who taught at the seminary, was found dead at about 10pm on Wednesday after fellow clergy and staff raised concern when he failed to attend the usual meals.

Lang’ata police boss Pius Mwanthi told The Standard that officers had opened investigations into the circumstances surrounding the priest’s death.

Mwanthi said the seminary management alerted police after discovering the priest’s body in his locked room. He said the scene was professionally processed as detectives began investigations.

The body was later moved to Montezuma Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination and further forensic investigations.

Police said there were no visible physical injuries on the body.

Officers also secured personal documents found at the scene, including the priest’s passport and handwritten contacts of family members. Concerns about Father Kalemba’s whereabouts grew after fellow clergy and seminary staff noticed that he had failed to attend the usual morning breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Enock, a close friend of the priest, said Father Kalemba appeared to be in good health on Tuesday.

He led a service before taking part in his usual evening physical exercise.

 There is speculation that his death could be linked to the death of his elder brother, a professor in Rwanda, who died last year.

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Related Topics

Alex Kalemba Mutahingwa Priest Suicide Apostles of Jesus Major Seminary Montezuma Funeral Home
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